  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Jitesh Sharma hugs Rishabh Pant in sheer relief after latter withdraws run-out appeal during LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Jitesh Sharma hugs Rishabh Pant in sheer relief after latter withdraws run-out appeal during LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 28, 2025 00:06 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Both wicket-keepers starred to produce a thriller to end the IPL 2025 league stage (Image Credit: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Jitesh Sharma thanked and hugged his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) counterpart Rishabh Pant for withdrawing the non-striker's end run-out appeal against him. The wicket-keeper batter was caught venturing out of the crease by Digvesh Rathi, who clipped the bails of midway through his bowling action.

Ad

It was a defining moment in the run chase during the crucial encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. RCB were in the hunt for a top-two spot while attempting to chase down a mammoth target of 228 following Rishabh Pant's hundred.

Towards the end of the 17th over, Digvesh Rathi appealed after removing the bails. On-field umpire Michael Gough asked the wrist spinner whether he wanted to officially appeal, or if it was just a warning to the batter. The bowler went with the appeal, and the third umpire was about to deliver the 'Out' verdict on the big screen, before Rishabh Pant rescinded the appeal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jitesh Sharma immediately thanked and hugged the wicket-keeper while Pant was hailed for upholding the spirit of the game. Have a look at the incident right here:

Ad

Digvesh Rathi had actually dismissed Jitesh Sharma in the first ball of the over itself after the wicket-keeper's reverse sweep had found Ayush Badoni at point. However, he was handed a huge reprieve after replays showed a back-foot no-ball.

Jitesh Sharma struck an unbeaten 85 off 33 to send RCB into the top two in IPL 2025 standings

The RCB wicket-keeper batter led from the front to take over the run chase after coming into bat during the 12th over after Virat Kohli's dismissal. He struck eight fours and six sixes in his knock with a strike rate of 257.58 to help RCB record their highest-ever run chase in the IPL.

Ad
"There is very less talking to do, I just had to give the strike and I think Jitesh put up a show and he was simply outstanding. We were just calculating and the wicket was good enough to target the fast bowlers," Mayank Agarwal told the broadcasters after the match (via Cricbuzz).

RCB will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. The winner of that contest will advance straight to the IPL 2025 Final, scheduled to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications