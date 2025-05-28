Jitesh Sharma hugs Rishabh Pant in sheer relief after latter withdraws run-out appeal during LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Jitesh Sharma thanked and hugged his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) counterpart Rishabh Pant for withdrawing the non-striker's end run-out appeal against him. The wicket-keeper batter was caught venturing out of the crease by Digvesh Rathi, who clipped the bails of midway through his bowling action.

It was a defining moment in the run chase during the crucial encounter at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. RCB were in the hunt for a top-two spot while attempting to chase down a mammoth target of 228 following Rishabh Pant's hundred.

Towards the end of the 17th over, Digvesh Rathi appealed after removing the bails. On-field umpire Michael Gough asked the wrist spinner whether he wanted to officially appeal, or if it was just a warning to the batter. The bowler went with the appeal, and the third umpire was about to deliver the 'Out' verdict on the big screen, before Rishabh Pant rescinded the appeal.

Jitesh Sharma immediately thanked and hugged the wicket-keeper while Pant was hailed for upholding the spirit of the game. Have a look at the incident right here:

Digvesh Rathi had actually dismissed Jitesh Sharma in the first ball of the over itself after the wicket-keeper's reverse sweep had found Ayush Badoni at point. However, he was handed a huge reprieve after replays showed a back-foot no-ball.

Jitesh Sharma struck an unbeaten 85 off 33 to send RCB into the top two in IPL 2025 standings

The RCB wicket-keeper batter led from the front to take over the run chase after coming into bat during the 12th over after Virat Kohli's dismissal. He struck eight fours and six sixes in his knock with a strike rate of 257.58 to help RCB record their highest-ever run chase in the IPL.

"There is very less talking to do, I just had to give the strike and I think Jitesh put up a show and he was simply outstanding. We were just calculating and the wicket was good enough to target the fast bowlers," Mayank Agarwal told the broadcasters after the match (via Cricbuzz).

RCB will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 on May 29 in Mullanpur. The winner of that contest will advance straight to the IPL 2025 Final, scheduled to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

