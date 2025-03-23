Jofra Archer creates unwanted record by conceding a whopping 76 runs in four overs during SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer broke Mohit Sharma's record for the most runs conceded in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match after conceding 76 runs in his four-over spell against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The England international's second stint with the franchise got off to the worst possible start as he was taken to all corners of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23.

Archer was brought into the attack in the fifth over by stand-in RR skipper Riyan Parag. Up against a rampant Travis Head, the right-arm pacer leaked 23 runs off his first over, conceding five boundaries. He returned to bowl the 11th over, where SRH scored 12 runs to maintain their momentum.

Archer's third over began with consecutive sixes, and ended with a six as well, courtesy of Ishan Kishan. By this time, the bowler had conceded 57 runs off his three overs, without any wicket to his name.

He was up against a red-hot Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in the death overs while bowling his final over. In the 18th over of the innings, he was hit for four boundaries as SRH crossed the 250-run mark. His spell concluded with a four, resulting in his tally crossing the previously held record of 73 runs.

Archer conceded 14 boundaries in total to end up with horrible figures which now enter the history books for all the wrong reasons.

Prior to this, Archer's most expensive spell in the IPL had resulted in 56 runs, when he was playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mohali in the 2023 season.

Archer's record spell results in SRH posting 286 on the board in the first innings

The rest of the newly assembled RR bowling unit also suffered a similar fate to Archer as the SRH batters did not spare a single member. The Orange Army tied the record for the fastest team 200 in IPL history, reaching the landmark off just 85 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan recorded a memorable ton on his debut for the franchise after Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma set the platform at the top once again. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with cameos to help SRH amass 286. The 2024 IPL finalists narrowly missed out on breaking their own record for the highest IPL score in history (287).

