Jofra Archer and Kwena Maphaka visit Kaziranga National Park ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacers Jofra Archer and Kwena Maphaka recently visited the Kaziranga National Park in Assam during the ongoing IPL 2025. The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video on its social media handles, giving fans a glimpse of the tour.

The Kaziranga National Park is a world heritage site famous for the Great Indian one-horned rhinoceros. Rajasthan were in Assam for their IPL 2025 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their adopted home ground in Guwahati.

Following their six-run victory over CSK, RR fast bowlers Archer and Maphaka unwinded by taking a trip to the popular wildlife sanctuary. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rajasthan captioned the post:

"So, we took Jof and Kwena to Kaziranga National Park… 🦏💗."

Jofra Archer returned to the RR side after being picked up for ₹12.50 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The 18-year-old Kwena Maphaka was signed by the inaugural champions at ₹1.50 crore. Maphaka has yet to play a single match this season.

With one victory from their first three fixtures, Rajasthan are languishing at the ninth spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5.

Jofra Archer bowled a splendid spell in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Jofra Archer had a dismal start to IPL 2025, creating an unwanted record in his first appearance. He registered the most expensive bowling figures in the league's history, conceding 76 runs from his four overs in RR's opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

He bowled another expensive spell in the subsequent fixture with KKR, recording figures of 2.3-0-33-0. However, the speedster bounced back and delivered a stunning performance against CSK.

Archer bowled the first maiden over of IPL 2025 in the encounter and claimed the crucial wicket of Rachin Ravindra. He finished with figures of 3-1-13-1, playing a pivotal role in Rajasthan successfully defending the 183-run target.

