Jofra Archer likely to miss MI-CSK match due to an elbow injury – Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jofra Archer is likely to miss the marquee clash against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8) due to an elbow injury.

Archer’s absence would further weaken the already depleted bowling attack, which is already missing Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer will likely be replaced by either Australian Riley Meredith or Kerala-born right-arm pacer Sandeep Warrier. Both Meredith and Warrier joined the squad as replacement players.

Meredith, who was brought in as a replacement for the injured Jhye Richardson a few days back, was part of the Mumbai squad last year and played eight matches.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer was signed by the franchise in the 2022 mega auction for ₹8 crores, but missed the entire last season due to an elbow and back stress fracture.

He finally returned to action for England in the ODI series against South Africa and played in the SA T20 league that followed.

Archer made his Mumbai debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last week in Bangalore and looked in decent rhythm. Despite MI receiving a hammering at the hands of RCB, he finished with figures of 0/33 in his four overs.

Archer has also been fantastic in his three previous IPL seasons for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), picking up 46 wickets at an extremely impressive average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.10.

"Mumbai will finally open their account" - Aakash Chopra predicts the outcome of the MI-CSK clash

CSK and MI will look for bragging rights in Match No. 12 of IPL 2023

The highly anticipated MI-CSK clash has stolen the limelight among fans and experts over the last few days. The franchises have combined for nine titles in 15-year IPL history.

Ahead of the marquee matchup, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra predicted a Mumbai Indians victory against Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"There is bounce and pace on this pitch and help for the fast bowlers. We did see India win the match against Australia here but the fast bowlers showed their charisma. So I am expecting more help for the fast bowlers once again."

The former Indian opener also predicted a high-scoring encounter with plenty of sixes.

"We come here with the expectation of a high-scoring encounter. You definitely see a chasing bias at the Wankhede. Whoever wins the toss will bowl. Having said that, I think sixes should be hit. I am saying that Mumbai will finally open their account,” Chopra continued.

CSK have split their two games thus far, losing their opening game to the Gujarat Titans before storming back with a victory in their home opener against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Meanwhile, Mumbai lost their season opener convincingly to RCB by eight wickets in Bangalore.

