John Cena posts picture of Virat Kohli recreating iconic 'You can't see me' gesture amid IPL 2025 [In Picture]

WWE legend John Cena posted a picture of star India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Virat Kohli on social media. Kohli is currently playing for RCB in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Amid the ongoing season, RCB had put up a video on their social media where Virat Kohli was seen vibing and showing off his dance moves to John Cena's iconic theme song 'The Time Is Now'.

The cricketer was seen wearing a blue and gold ring and also recreated John Cena's iconic 'You can't see me' gesture in the video. The WWE legend posted a picture of Kohli recreating his iconic gesture on his official Instagram handle.

Take a look at John Cena's post featuring Virat Kohli on his Instagram handle below -

Kohli can be seen in RCB's training kit with the ring on his finger while making the 'You can't see me' gesture. John Cena simply put up a picture of the same but did not give the post any caption.

Virat Kohli and RCB make a successful start in IPL 2025

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and RCB have begun the IPL 2025 season on a successful note. The Bengaluru-based franchise played defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener and beat them by seven wickets in Kolkata.

They next went to Chennai, where they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk by a commanding margin of 50 runs. While their next game against Gujarat Titans (GT) at home resulted in a loss, they bounced back with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

They now have three wins from their first four games and are placed in the upper half of the points table. Virat Kohli has also played a key role in their successful start.

The batter has scored 164 runs from four matches so far at an average of 54.66 and a strike-rate of 143.85. He also scored two half-centuries. Kohli struck an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls against KKR in the opening game. He scored a crucial 42-ball 67 against MI in their previous game and has appeared in good touch.

