Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage of IPL 2023; Glenn Maxwell in major doubt for RCB's opening clash against MI 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been handed an early setback with injury troubles to two of their star overseas players. Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell are unlikely to partake in the franchise's opening encounter, with the former set to miss the first set of matches as well.

Hazlewood did not play a single contest during Australia's recent tour of India. He was ruled out midway through the tour as he continued to recover from an Achilles problem. He will consult with Cricket Australia's (CA) medical team before making his way to India to join the RCB squad.

Maxwell, on the other hand, was last seen during the ODI series in India but is yet to return to full match fitness after having only recently recovered from a major leg fracture. The all-rounder sustained the freak injury right after the 2022 T20 World Cup, causing him to miss the Big Bash League (BBL).

He is currently working on strength and conditioning at the gym as the rest of the squad prepares for their opening match against the five-time IPL champions.

RCB will also be without Wanindu Hasaranga for the opening encounter

The three-time finalists' woes continue as another of their overseas star players, Wanindu Hasaranga, will also not be available to play in the team's first two matches. Due to international commitments, the mystery spinner will join the squad after April 8, when Sri Lanka's three-match T20I series against New Zealand ends.

RCB also had to alter their overseas personnel due to an injury to all-rounder Will Jacks. The England international has been replaced by Michael Bracewell. RCB have commenced training after the majority of the squad reported for camp ahead of the RCB Unbox event.

In the build-up to the tournament, ace batter Virat Kohli said in a video released by the franchise's social media handles:

"I am just back to playing the way I do. There's still a lot of room to get to my best which hopefully happens in the IPL if I am able to get to the level I want to play at and help the team and it will be exciting."

Kohli continued:

"It was about rediscovering my love for the game and I could do that only after I could step away from what was happening on the field for so long. I was absolutely exhausted and I needed to connect to myself as a human first and not judge myself constantly and keep myself under scrutiny all the time.

