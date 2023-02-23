Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2023 participation confirmed after missing ODI series against India

Australian right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has confirmed he will take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 31-year-old reckons bowling a few overs initially will be the perfect build-up to a busy winter ahead.

Hazlewood, who is nursing an Achilles injury, will miss the ODI series against India, starting on March 17th. The New South Wales bowler was part of the Test squad to face India but returned home without playing a game after failing to recover from his injury.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s



#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers Believe in the core!12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023 Believe in the core!12th Man Army, here are our 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝘆𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 who will be a part of RCB’s #Classof2023!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers https://t.co/aQCnh2K66E

Addressing his participation in IPL 2023, the swing bowler said, as quoted by The Age:

"A T20 tournament is probably six overs every second or third night, which will be pretty much perfect build-in, and we’ll go from there."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained the 32-year-old ahead of the forthcoming season, having fetched a mammoth INR 7.75 crores. He enjoyed a productive IPL 2022, picking up 20 scalps in 12 games at 18.85.

"We have taken a conservative view" - George Bailey on Josh Hazlewood's exclusion

George Bailey. (Image Credits: Getty)

While announcing Australia's 16-man squad for the ODI series against India, Chief Selector George Bailey stated that they decided to leave Josh Hazlewood, keeping in mind the Ashes series in England in June.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he said:

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part. With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation."

Nevertheless, the men in yellow have the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Jhye Richardson returning for the ODI leg. Australia are currently trailing 0-2 in the four-Test series against India, with the third game to take place in Indore on March 1st.

Poll : 0 votes