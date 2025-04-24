Josh Hazlewood strikes twice to snatch victory from jaws of defeat in penultimate over of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Josh Hazlewood was right on the money as he helped the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 24. The speedster struck twice in the penultimate over to turn things around by dismissing well-set Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer. With 18 needed off the last 12 balls, the Aussie pacer conceded just one run.

The dismissals came off the third and fourth deliveries of the 19th over. Hazlewood bowled a yorker outside off as Jurel tried to create room by moving to the leg side. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma looked convinced of an edge, and RCB took a successful review. The replay showed that the ball hit the back of the bat on its way to the keeper.

Archer was dismissed for a golden duck off the next ball as he miscued a good-length ball straight to Rajat Patidar at short cover.

Watch the videos below:

Expand Tweet

Josh Hazlewood bags 4 wickets as RCB beat RR by 11 runs to secure their first home win of IPL 2025

Josh Hazlewood delivered with the ball as RCB successfully defended 205 against RR to register their first home win of the IPL 2025 season after losing three consecutive matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Chasing 206, RR managed 194/9. Hazlewood returned with scintillating figures of 4/33 in his four overs, while Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets. Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took one wicket apiece.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel put up a fighting display with the bat, smashing 49 (19) and 47 (34), respectively. Nitish Rana and skipper Riyan Parag got starts, scoring 28 (22) and 22 (10), respectively, but failed to consolidate.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 205/5. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat, smashing 70 (42) and 50 (27), respectively. Phil Salt also chipped in with 26 off 23, while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma provided the late flourish with scores of 23 (15) and 20* (10), respectively. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/45.

RCB will next play against Delhi Capitals (DC) in an away fixture on Sunday, April 27.

Click here to check out the RCB vs RR IPL 2025 full scorecard.

