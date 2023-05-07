"Jumpsuit’s back, alright!"- Rohit Sharma poses with his MI teammates 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma recently posed with his teammates Cameron Green, Aakash Madhwal, and Nehal Wadhera during their time off from the field.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed them a clinical loss in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday evening. It was a complete mismatch as CSK overpowered MI in all the departments to bag a comfortable six-wicket win.

Rohit Sharma and a couple of his teammates took some time off and spent fun time amidst the busy IPL 2023 schedule. Rohit gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a photo on Instagram on Friday. He captioned:

"Jumpsuit’s back, alright! 😂

The five-time IPL champions have had a turbulent campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. They began their season with two losses and then found their way back by winning their next three games on the trot.

However, they could not ride the momentum and get ahead of their peers due to their inconsistency in both departments. After playing 10 matches, they have won five and lost as many games and currently occupy sixth position in the points table.

Rohit Sharma has struggled for form with the bat this season. He has scored only 184 runs at a poor average of 18.40 across ten games. His highest score of 65 came against the Delhi Capitals, where he led his side from the front in the chase and won the Player of the Match award.

Rohit Sharma-led MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes