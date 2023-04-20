"Just an accumulation of pressure" - Tom Moody on Sanju Samson's run out in IPL 2023 clash between RR and LSG

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was run out after a mix-up with Jos Buttler during the side's run chase against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 19.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody believes that the run out happened because of the pressure of scoring runs on a tricky surface. He noted that as the singles dried up, Samson and Buttler were desperate to sneak a quick run at that juncture.

Speaking about Samson's dismissal after RR's 10-run loss, here's what Moody told ESPNcricinfo:

"I think it's just an accumulation of pressure. It's what you see on a batting surface that is difficult, and suddenly, those easy singles that you hit through the off side or down the ground for one aren't there.

"So suddenly the desperation around those quick singles behind the wicket and in front of the wicket that aren't hit cleanly become more desirable, but they are not there. On a surface like this, you're in the ring as well, you're not sitting back on the ring like you would at M. Chinnaswamy."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL Brilliant bowling from Lucknow Super Giants helps them with a win over Rajasthan Royals.📸: IPL#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG https://t.co/EKhqO7RRiv

Samson managed to score just two runs before getting run out in the 13th over of the run chase. Butter tucked one to the short fine leg fielder and set off for a single.

There was some hesitation from both batters, and Samson lost his wicket after going for the run. RR eventually failed to chase down the 155-run target as they finished at 144/6 after 20 overs.

"Sanju Samson's run out was one of the turning points of this game" - Amol Muzumdar

During the discussion, former cricketer Amol Muzumdar stated that Sanju Samson's run out was a big turning point in the game, as it gave LSG a much-needed opening.

He pointed out how Rajasthan were in a commanding position after Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched together an impressive 87-run partnership.

Muzumdar added:

"Sanju Samson's run out was one of the turning points of this game. If you see, they had got 87, Yashasvi and Buttler right at the top. They needed 70-odd and had the game in control with Hetmyer and others to follow. They had the game in control at that point in time, and then that turnaround happened with that run out."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG Updated points table after match no. 26 of IPL 2023 🏏 Updated points table after match no. 26 of IPL 2023 🏏#IPL2023 #RRvsLSG https://t.co/wfTejeIk76

Despite the 10-run loss against Lucknow, Sanju Samson and Co. continue to be at the top of the points table. Rajasthan have won four out of their first six matches this season.

Poll : 0 votes