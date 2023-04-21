David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their first victory of IPL 2023 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets on Thursday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
KKR batted first in the contest and got bundled out for 127 on a tricky surface. At one stage, it looked like they might not even cross the 100-run mark after being reduced to 96/9 in 15.4 overs.
Andre Russell (38*) batted sensibly till the final ball of the innings in the company of Varun Chakaravarthy (1 off 6 balls) to take KKR to a respectable total.
David Warner (57 off 41 balls) took the onus upon himself and led his side from the front with a brilliant counterattack in the powerplay overs. He displayed brilliant game sense and tried to accumulate as many runs as possible in the powerplay against the new ball, as batting got tougher as the innings progressed.
After six overs, he slipped into the anchor role and tried to rotate the strike without playing rash shots. A moment of lapse in concentration in the 14th over ended his stay at the crease as Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him via LBW after Warner missed a reverse sweep. DC vice-captain Axar Patel then finished the chase in the final over with a steady knock.
Fans were happy to witness David Warner back in touch with the bat in IPL 2023 after a couple of sedate innings. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:
"It wasn't easy at all, but we're extremely pleased with the result" - David Warner after DC's first victory of IPL 2023
Speaking at the post-match presentation, David Warner stated that his team fought hard to win the match. He accepted that it was not a convincing performance but was relieved to get off the mark in the points table after losing five matches on the trot.
"It wasn't easy at all, but we're extremely pleased with the result. We scrapped our way to the win. It wasn't ideal, the way we went about things, we lost wickets in cluster, but happy that we could cross the line.
He added:
"We did not do well in our previous matches, and had a discussion as to how we could have gone about things differently. Over to Hyderabad next. We have a good group. We are very honest with each other. We played an okay game."
DC will next face SRH on April 24 in Hyderabad.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.