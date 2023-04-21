David Warner-led Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their first victory of IPL 2023 by beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by four wickets on Thursday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

KKR batted first in the contest and got bundled out for 127 on a tricky surface. At one stage, it looked like they might not even cross the 100-run mark after being reduced to 96/9 in 15.4 overs.

Andre Russell (38*) batted sensibly till the final ball of the innings in the company of Varun Chakaravarthy (1 off 6 balls) to take KKR to a respectable total.

David Warner (57 off 41 balls) took the onus upon himself and led his side from the front with a brilliant counterattack in the powerplay overs. He displayed brilliant game sense and tried to accumulate as many runs as possible in the powerplay against the new ball, as batting got tougher as the innings progressed.

After six overs, he slipped into the anchor role and tried to rotate the strike without playing rash shots. A moment of lapse in concentration in the 14th over ended his stay at the crease as Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him via LBW after Warner missed a reverse sweep. DC vice-captain Axar Patel then finished the chase in the final over with a steady knock.

Fans were happy to witness David Warner back in touch with the bat in IPL 2023 after a couple of sedate innings. They expressed the same through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of the best ones:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra David Warner has most runs against KKR in IPL history. David Warner has most runs against KKR in IPL history.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty by David Warner in 33 balls - a fabulous show by Warner. Great to see vintage Warner! Fifty by David Warner in 33 balls - a fabulous show by Warner. Great to see vintage Warner! https://t.co/ALW3AkX2RZ

Rahul Sharma @CricFnatic Delhi Capitals is the only team in this IPL which plays with just one overseas batter. That's very harsh on David Warner. Delhi Capitals is the only team in this IPL which plays with just one overseas batter. That's very harsh on David Warner.

runmachinevirat @runmachinevi143 David Warner and Axar patel entering dressing room after match winning knock #DCvKKR David Warner and Axar patel entering dressing room after match winning knock #DCvKKR https://t.co/UaqDg0AmCw

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Fifty for David Warner. His 4th fifty in this IPL in 6 innings. He scored 52* runs from 32 balls against KKR.



Captain Warner Leads from the front. Fifty for David Warner. His 4th fifty in this IPL in 6 innings. He scored 52* runs from 32 balls against KKR.Captain Warner Leads from the front. https://t.co/lzrccxJBaq

Ashwin rohit❤️ @ashwin_ro



He is back babyyy Just few bad knocks and everyone forgot the IPL beast David WarnerHe is back babyyy Just few bad knocks and everyone forgot the IPL beast David Warner He is back babyyy 🔥🔥

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra A moment to remember for Vyshak Vijay Kumar - gets his maiden IPL wicket in the very first over.



That too of David Warner! A moment to remember for Vyshak Vijay Kumar - gets his maiden IPL wicket in the very first over.That too of David Warner! https://t.co/W6IrmnPcik

Aʙнɪ࿐♡ @hitman_Rohit_07 Only David Warner is playing and scoring runs for DC. No

other batsman supporting him and scoring runs in all matches. In today's match also only Warner played vital knock. It was just 12-15 over chase but DC failed in that also Only David Warner is playing and scoring runs for DC. Noother batsman supporting him and scoring runs in all matches. In today's match also only Warner played vital knock. It was just 12-15 over chase but DC failed in that also

Akif @KM_Akif Players to get back into form after facing KKR this season:



Harry Brook

Vijay Shankar

Ishan Kishan

Suryakumar Yadav

David Warner Players to get back into form after facing KKR this season:Harry BrookVijay ShankarIshan KishanSuryakumar YadavDavid Warner

MR.LITTLEBOY @SasidharSD5 David Warner after getting to know his next 2 matches are with @SunRisers David Warner after getting to know his next 2 matches are with @SunRisers 🍊 https://t.co/xUtqPCOrL9

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2 "Tim Cook promised me that if I play with 139+ strike rate he will gift me a special iPhone with better camera to make reels. That inspired me a lot"



- David Warner on his today's inning "Tim Cook promised me that if I play with 139+ strike rate he will gift me a special iPhone with better camera to make reels. That inspired me a lot"- David Warner on his today's inning https://t.co/ln06LTfl4F

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Original David Warner is back Original David Warner is back 🔥 https://t.co/Du2R28OfGy

Dhruv @I_m_dhruv_modi

#DCvKKR #DavidWarner That's why I never trolled Warner , He was Only batter who was scoring some runs atleast. That's why I never trolled Warner , He was Only batter who was scoring some runs atleast.#DCvKKR #DavidWarner

"It wasn't easy at all, but we're extremely pleased with the result" - David Warner after DC's first victory of IPL 2023

Speaking at the post-match presentation, David Warner stated that his team fought hard to win the match. He accepted that it was not a convincing performance but was relieved to get off the mark in the points table after losing five matches on the trot.

"It wasn't easy at all, but we're extremely pleased with the result. We scrapped our way to the win. It wasn't ideal, the way we went about things, we lost wickets in cluster, but happy that we could cross the line.

He added:

"We did not do well in our previous matches, and had a discussion as to how we could have gone about things differently. Over to Hyderabad next. We have a good group. We are very honest with each other. We played an okay game."

DC will next face SRH on April 24 in Hyderabad.

Poll : 0 votes