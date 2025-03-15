“Just what the doctor ordered” - Rohit Sharma shares endearing pictures with family from Maldives vacation

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma shared some heartwarming pictures with his family from their vacation in the Maldives on Saturday, March 15. The 37-year-old was last seen in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai.

Chasing a target of 252, Rohit led the charge, scoring 76 runs to guide India to a four-wicket victory with an over to spare. He was also named Player of the Match for his stellar performance.

After returning to India on March 10, Rohit headed to the Maldives for a family vacation on March 14. The experienced batter took to Instagram on Saturday to share some heartwarming photos with the caption:

“Sun Sea Sand… Just what the doctor ordered.”

Rohit Sharma will next take the field during the 2025 IPL, representing Mumbai Indians (MI), starting on March 22. The five-time IPL champions will begin their campaign on March 23, facing off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma might captain Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL 2025 game

Rohit Sharma continues to be one of the most accomplished captains in IPL history, having guided Mumbai Indians (MI) to five IPL championships. However, ahead of the 2024 season, MI traded Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans (GT) and appointed him as the new skipper.

MI and Hardik had a tough season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only four wins from 14 matches. As MI gears up for their 2025 season opener against CSK, they will be without their captain, Hardik, due to a suspension.

The suspension follows MI's failure to finish their overs within the required time on three occasions during IPL 2024. Since the third over-rate violation took place in MI’s last match of the season, Pandya’s ban will extend into IPL 2025.

As a result, MI may turn to Rohit Sharma to take over the captaincy for the opening match. The 37-year-old has previously captained MI in 158 games, leading the team to victory in 89 of those matches.

