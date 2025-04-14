“Just fresh air” - Sanjana Ganesan comes up with a cheeky reply to hubby Jasprit Bumrah’s query amid IPL 2025

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah, came up with a cheeky reply to her husband's query amid the IPL 2025 season. Bumrah returned to action after an injury in the game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Bumrah asked his wife about what has been made for dinner, to which the wife came up with a cheeky reply, saying:

"Nothing. Just fresh air."

The conversation between the two happened on X, where Jasprit Bumrah tagged Ganesan, asking her the question to which she came up with a cheeky answer, replying to his tweet.

The star pacer has played just two games for the Mumbai Indians so far this season, picking up one wicket. He missed out on their first four games as he was still recovering from his injury that he suffered during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney.

At the moment, MI have played six games and with two wins, they have four points. The five-time champions are placed seventh in the points table with an NRR of +0.104.

Can Jasprit Bumrah's return help MI turn around the IPL 2025 campaign?

MI, as mentioned earlier, have just two wins from six games with four defeats so far this season. However, the return of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah since their last two games has come as a significant boost.

Bumrah has not looked his complete best, yet he has shown glimpses of his brilliance. In the game against RCB, he returned with exceptional figures of 0/29 from his four overs at an economy rate of 7.2.

However, he was expensive in the game against the Delhi Capitals, giving away 44 runs from four overs at an economy rate of 11. He picked up the solitary wicket of Axar Patel.

His glimpses of brilliance come as a huge positive for MI and given his calibre, he is certainly expected to get back his full rhythm with time as the tournament progresses. With eight more games left in the league stage for Mumbai, they will have to win as many games as possible if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Jasprit Bumrah being in form and at his very best will be key and is a huge factor for the five-time champions as they aim to turn their campaign around.

