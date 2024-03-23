"Just like Roger Federer" - Robin Uthappa hails MS Dhoni's work ethic after impressive glovework in CSK-RCB IPL 2024 clash

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa praised MS Dhoni's work ethic behind the scenes with comparisons to Tennis legend Roger Federer after the former CSK skipper's impressive wicket-keeping in the IPL 2024 opener against RCB on Friday, March 22.

Playing in his first competitive game after last season's IPL final, Dhoni looked as sharp as ever behind the stumps, allowing only one bye throughout the 20 overs.

Apart from several incredible saves, the 42-year-old took two catches and effected a direct hit to run Anuj Rawat out off the final ball of the innings. Dhoni played through a knee injury in last year's IPL and underwent surgery in the off-season to regain full fitness.

Speaking to JioCinema, Uthappa credited Dhoni for his behind-the-scenes work ethic that go unnoticed.

"His knee looks brand new at the moment. The fact that he is jogging and striding well just goes to show he has done the work behind the scenes. Just like Roger Federer. Nobody knows the kind of work ethic he has got, but he turns up in tournaments and looks really good. MS Is doing that," said Uthappa.

Uthappa also detailed how Dhoni utilized tennis sessions during his recovery from injury.

"He is looking good, looking healthy and strong from the looks of it, seems to be batting well. As I said in the past, CSK will play MS Dhoni on a wheelchair. But, I think he has begun well. He will be happy about it. He has been playing tennis, and paddle tennis to keep himself it. He looks as good as gold at the moment," stated Uthappa.

Dhoni is playing his 17th IPL season and relinquished captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad a day ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The champion cricketer led CSK to their fifth IPL title last year with a thrilling win over the Gujarat Titans in the summit clash.

CSK make it eight straight over RCB at home in season opener

Expand Tweet

CSK continued their home domination of RCB, winning their eighth consecutive match in Chennai against their South-Indian rivals in the IPL 2024 opener.

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first on a surprisingly good batting surface at the Chepauk Stadium. However, after racing to 41/0 in four overs, Faf du Plessis and company suffered a horrific collapse to slip to 78/5 in the 12th over.

Yet, a brilliant sixth-wicket partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat helped script a sensational recovery as RCB posted a healthy 173/6 in 20 overs. But a tepid performance from the RCB bowlers meant the defending champions had no trouble completing the chase in the 19th over with six wickets to spare.

While the top-score was only 37 by IPL debutant Rachin Ravindra, CSK had all six batters score in double figures.

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 4/29 in four overs.

CSK will continue their home stand and face off against GT in their second match on Tuesday, March 26.

Meanwhile, RCB will look to enjoy some home cooking when they take on the Punjab Kings in their next outing at Bengaluru on Monday, March 25.