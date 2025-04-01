“Just scare the opponents” - Debutant reveals inspiring message from Hardik Pandya ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Ashwani Kumar revealed skipper Hardik Pandya's inspiring message to him before the crucial IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on March 31. The youngster stunned the KKR batters with brilliant bowling figures of 4 for 24 in three overs on his IPL debut.

Bowling left-arm pace, Ashwani delivered with movement in the powerplay and with wickets in the middle overs. His scalps included key batters like Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, and Andre Russell.

In a video shared by the IPL post-game, Ashwani revealed the message from Hardik before his maiden outing, saying:

"It is a very good feeling. I hadn’t thought that I’ll do so well. Hardik bhai told me, ‘You’re from Punjab and Punjabis are fearless, so just scare the opponents and enjoy yourself.' Manish Pandey had hit me for a four already. Hardik bhai told me to bowl at the body for him." (via India Today).

He added:

"My favorite wicket was Andre Russell’s because he is a very big player. Hardik bhai told me don’t be afraid, so I just wanted to bowl to my plans."

MI acquired Ashwani Kumar at the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of ₹ 30 lakh, thanks largely to his impressive showing in the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup.

"I want to make all of you feel proud in the upcoming games" - Ashwani Kumar

Ashwani Kumar expressed his wish to continue making the people of his hometown (Mohali) proud in the upcoming games after his incredible showing against KKR. The 23-year-old helped MI register their first win of the season after warming the bench in their opening two losses.

After winning the Player of the Match award in his debut IPL game, an elated Ashwani Kumar said (Via ESPN Cricinfo):

"It is a big thing for me that I got this opportunity and that I am getting this award. Never thought about this, just did my process and happy (to get this award). I am from Jhanjheri in Mohali district - to come from there to here, that is the result of my hard work and by god's grace I am here. (On his message to his people back home) I want to make all of you feel proud in the upcoming games."

In the absence of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah due to injury, Ashwani Kumar will be expected to carry a major workload for MI in the next few matches. Their next encounter is against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 4.

