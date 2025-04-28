"Just did the unthinkable" - Social media goes berserk as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 35-ball hundred in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history with a sensational century during the team's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Monday, April 28. He slammed the fastest IPL ton by an Indian, crossing the 100-run mark in just 35 deliveries.

With RR required to chase a stiff 210-run target, the onus was on Suryavanshi to provide his team with a flying start. He delivered a scintillating performance as he took the GT bowlers to the cleaners.

The talented youngster struck 11 sixes and seven fours during his whirlwind knock. He finished with a strike rate of 265.79, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls. Suryavanshi earned widespread praise on social media for his superlative batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"A batsman that can make people on wheelchair to stand up. You’ve only ever heard this in myths. Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes it a reality," wrote a fan.

"My family and I were literally having dinner when we all stopped and cheered for the young boy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi! Such a classy young talent... what a gameplay! Scoring a century in just 35 balls is the craziest thing to do in the IPL at the age of 14," posted a fan.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a special talent! 3-5 years from now, we will see his fan accounts. All the age trolls don't matter — whether 14 or 16 — but his 100(35) knock today was something else. What a performance, he absolutely owned GT," commented a fan.

"BREAKING: Only 14 years old and already rewriting the rules! Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a lightning-fast century off just 35 balls — featuring 7 boundaries and a jaw-dropping 11 sixes! Pure domination. Pure madness. Remember the name," remarked another.

"Today you're witnessing one of the greatest moments in IPL history by Vaibhav Suryavanshi," chimed in yet another.

Suryavanshi stitched together a stunning 166-run opening partnership with Yashavi Jaiswal. RR chased the target in just 15.5 overs to secure a dominant eight-wicket victory.

His wonderful knock came to an end in the 12th over. Pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed the swashbuckling batter with a fiery yorker.

"One of the best innings I have seen" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's ton

Jaiswal reserved high praise for Suryavanshi after RR's eight-wicket win. He hailed his opening partner's knock as one of the finest he has seen so far.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Jaiswal said:

"Ofcourse I think he has batted incredibly. One of the best innings I have seen. Hopefully he continues in that manner. I was just telling him to keep going, he was just incredible today. I think he played absolutely amazing shots. He really worked hard in the nets and we can see that. Yeah I think, he has the game, temperament and mentality and I wish him all the luck."

RR claimed their third win in 10 games. They are placed eighth in the points table and have a net run rate of -0.349.

