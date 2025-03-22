"Justice for Ajinkya Rahane"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to square off in the opening match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 22. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this high-octane encounter.

RCB lost in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals (RR) last year after finishing fourth on the points table at the end of the league stage. They let go of Faf du Plessis, who led them for the past three seasons. They handed over the reins to middle-order batter Rajat Patidar for IPL 2025.

KKR also made a captaincy change as they surprisingly parted ways with Shreyas Iyer after he led the side to their third IPL Trophy victory. They appointed Ajinkya Rahane as captain for this season.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the likes of Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, and others in action during the opening match of IPL 2025. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"Justice for Ajinkya Rahane"

"Every year I try to bowl something new"- KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

At the pre-match press conference, KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy revealed that he tries to bowl a new delivery every year. He added that it worked last season when his team won the trophy. Shedding light on his art of spin, Varun said:

"The ball can deviate only in three ways, it can go left, right, or straight. It just depends on how I am going to choose those balls. That's where the tactical side of the game comes and that's where I am trying to improve. Similarly, every year I try to bowl something new and last year it worked out, before that it didn't work out much, so it just depends. Obviosuly I do have few balls up my sleeve but it all depends on how it's going to come out of my hand and depends on many other factors also."

Varun also heaped praise on his spin bowling partner Sunil Narine, saying:

"I don't have to compliment him anymore. He is a legend and one of the greats of the game. He was the MVP last year also. So, we had little conversations this year and he looks very well prepared and he looks to take on the IPL, just like how he did last year. Iam very excited to see him. Whatever he does, I just look at that and try to imbibe whatever he does."

Which team will begin the new season with a win in the first match? Let us know your predictions in the comments section.

