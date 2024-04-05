Kagiso Rabada's family replicate Shikhar Dhawan's thigh-five pose before GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Kagiso Rabada's father Mpho posted a picture from Johannesburg before the IPL 2024 clash on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The picture had three family members of the South African speedster's family.

The picture had the members of Rabada's family posing in PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan's thigh-five pose. The veteran player usually strikes the pose after taking a catch.

Expand Tweet

Rabada, meanwhile, emerged as the pick of the bowlers on the night for Punjab, taking two wickets in his quota of four overs for 44 runs. The right-arm pacer dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar, but the Titans made 199-4 in 20 overs.

Shashank Singh helps PBKS stun Gujarat Titans after Kagiso Rabada's burst

Shashank Singh. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With 200 set to win for the Kings, Shikhar Dhawan departed cheaply in the second over of the innings. Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh walked back to the pavilion without contributing much, while Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza also didn't make a big difference.

Shashank, 32, added 39 off 19 with wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma and brought up his half-century off 25 deliveries. Ashutosh Sharma was equally significant in the stunning three-wicket win, blasting a 14-ball 30 and stitched together a 43-run stand with Shashank.

Sharma's departure for 31 in the opening delivery of the 20th over gave some glimmer of hope to the Titans, but it was the Kings, who emerged victorious. Shashank was named the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 61 off 28 balls, with six fours and four maximums.

It was PBKS' second win of IPL 2024, having lost consecutive games to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, lost their second game this season after beating the SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous home fixture.