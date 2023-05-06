Karun Nair roped in as replacement for injured Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul for remaining matches of IPL 2023

With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injury, Karun Nair will replace the right-handed batter in the franchise. The 31-year-old will join the Super Giants for INR 50 lakh.

Rahul suffered a thigh injury during LSG's game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Karnataka cricketer usually opens the innings, but arrived at number eleven in that match as they lost by 18 runs while chasing a modest 127.

The classy right-handed batter will also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to take place against Australia at The Oval on June 7th. The 31-year-old announced on his official Instagram handle that he will undergo a thigh injury.

Krunal Pandya, who captained against RCB and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), will be LSG's captain for the rest of the tournament.

Karun Nair was released by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Nair featured in three matches for the Rajasthan Royals, but only managed 16 runs. The right-handed batter has so far played for the Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 76 IPL games, the right-hander has accumulated 1496 runs at an average of 23.75 with 13 fifties.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants are in the top four with 11 points and five wins in nine completed games. They escaped a near-certain loss to CSK in their last game after sliding to 125-7. At one stage, they were 44-5 and were rescued by Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty.

Super Giants will next face the table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Sunday (May 7) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya and co. beat LSG in a low-scoring contest at the Ekana Stadium last week, defending 135 despite Rahul's 61-ball 68. Hence, LSG would hope to overcome them this time around.

The defending champions demolished the Rajasthan Royals on Friday (May 5) as they bowled them out for 118 and chased it with nine wickets and 37 balls to spare.

