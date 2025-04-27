Karun Nair runs out Rajat Patidar for 6 with a stunning direct hit in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals batter Karun Nair effected a brilliant direct hit to make a vital incision into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) batting unit on Sunday. He ran out Rajat Patidar in the IPL 2025 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 33-year-old batter only had one stump to aim at, but did it with plenty of precision to land a crucial blow on the visiting side.

The dismissal occurred in the fourth over of the innings sent down by Mukesh Kumar. Patidar, who had clattered a boundary to start the over, was at the non-striker's end for the final delivery. With Virat Kohli flicking a good length delivery to mid-wicket, the RCB skipper had left the crease for a run. However, he failed to get back in time, and Nair's direct hit caught him short of his ground.

Watch the video here:

Before that over, Capitals captain Axar Patel had already picked up two wickets in one over, dismissing Jacob Betell and Devdutt Padikkal. Bethell, who replaced Phil Salt, fell for 12 with a six and a four to his name, while Padikkal departed without troubling the scores. Notably, Nair also took the catch to see off Bethell.

Rajat Patidar and Co. restrict Delhi Capitals to 162 after winning the toss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

The toss at the Arun Jaitley Stadium went in favour of the Royal Challengers. Patidar inserted the Capitals in to bat, stating that the pitch won't change much in the second innings either.

Although the Capitals made a decent start, they slowed down considerably in the middle overs as Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma applied the squeeze. Pandya notably dismissed Faf du Plessis, who dragged himself to 22 off 26 deliveries, scoring only two boundaries.

It was the death-overs flourish provided by Tristan Stubbs, who smashed 34 off 15 deliveries, that propelled the Capitals to a competitive score of 162/8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished as the pick of the bowlers for RCB with figures of 4-0-33-3, while Josh Hazlewood took a couple. RCB have won all their away games thus far in IPL 2025.

