"Kavya Didi Smart ho"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's victory against KKR in IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 23 runs in the 19th IPL 2023 match on Friday, April 14, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first on a batting paradise. SRH notched up a mammoth total of 228/4 on the back of a magnificent century from Harry Brook.

Aiden Markram (50), Abhishek Sharma (32), and Heinrich Klaasen (16*) chipped in with valuable contributions. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers by scalping three wickets.

In reply, KKR got off to a poor start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden first over by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0). Marco Jansen then scalped two wickets in the fourth over to reduce KKR to 20/3 in 3.3 overs.

Captain Nitish Rana (75) led KKR's fightback by smashing Umran Malik for 28 runs in the sixth over. Rana's onslaught on Umran Malik gave much-needed momentum to Kolkata as Jagadeesan also picked up the pace and took the aggressive route.

Mayank Markande (2/27) bowled a phenomenal spell in the middle overs and scalped two crucial wickets to keep a check on KKR's scoring rate. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh (58*) kept fighting, but the target proved to be out of reach as they eventually ended up with 205/7.

KKR skipper Rana reflected on the defeat in the post-match presentation, saying:

"The way we bowled, we didn't bowl to our plans. 230 was a huge total, so I feel like we could have planned and executed better in the bowling department. We know what Rinku did that day doesn't happy every day. The way we batted tonight, pretty happy."

"We spoke about taking the game deep because anything can happen. That was the mindset. Whatever I got in my arc, I took my changes. There is some home advantage but we know this is how the Eden Gardens surfaces will play. On a given day if your bowlers concede runs, it's okay. It happens on bad days. I know these will be the bowlers that win be the game next time."

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between SRH and KKR in IPL 2023. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

