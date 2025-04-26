Kavya Maran comes up with an interesting reaction as Kamindu Mendis misses out on a free hit in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran came up with an interesting reaction as dynamic all-rounder Kamindu Mendis missed out on a free-hit. It happened in the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Friday. Maran, sitting in the stands, pointed out to the field and gave a grumpy reaction as the left-hander wildly swung at a delivery, and didn't even connect with the ball.

Ad

The moment occurred in the 16th over of the innings as MS Dhoni brought on left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad for his fourth and final. With the Afghanistan spinner overstepping at a crucial juncture, Mendis had the opportunity to collect some bonus runs. However, the southpaw heaved across the line only to miss the ball completely, resulting in a dot.

Watch the reaction let out by Kavya Maran:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The SunRisers' owner was also furious during the first innings of the fixture. She reacted after Harshal Patel missed a simple catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bat when the southpaw had made only eight runs.

Kamindu Mendis hits the winning runs as SunRisers Hyderabad register landmark victory over Chennai Super Kings

Kamindu Mendis. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Mendis played a useful cameo of 32 off 22 deliveries, remaining unbeaten as the SunRisers outclassed the Super Kings to keep their IPL 2025 campaign alive. The Sri Lankan cricketer struck three boundaries and stayed unbeaten after coming to the crease in a tricky situation as the Orange Army were chasing 155 for victory.

Ad

Before his contribution with the bat of 22-ball 32, the 26-year-old had picked up the wicket of Jadeja in the first innings. He also took a stunning catch to see the back of Dewald Brevis. Brevis had top-scored for the five-time champions with 42. Meanwhile, Ayush Mhatre (30) and Deepak Hooda (22) chipped in with some contributions, but they were bowled out for 154.

Harshal Patel received the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-28-4. The five-wicket win is SunRisers' first over the Super Kings at the Chepauk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More