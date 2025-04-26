Kavya Maran comes up with an interesting reaction as Kamindu Mendis misses out on a free hit in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran came up with an interesting reaction as dynamic all-rounder Kamindu Mendis missed out on a free-hit. It happened in the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on Friday. Maran, sitting in the stands, pointed out to the field and gave a grumpy reaction as the left-hander wildly swung at a delivery, and didn't even connect with the ball.
The moment occurred in the 16th over of the innings as MS Dhoni brought on left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad for his fourth and final. With the Afghanistan spinner overstepping at a crucial juncture, Mendis had the opportunity to collect some bonus runs. However, the southpaw heaved across the line only to miss the ball completely, resulting in a dot.
Watch the reaction let out by Kavya Maran:
The SunRisers' owner was also furious during the first innings of the fixture. She reacted after Harshal Patel missed a simple catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bat when the southpaw had made only eight runs.
Kamindu Mendis hits the winning runs as SunRisers Hyderabad register landmark victory over Chennai Super Kings
Mendis played a useful cameo of 32 off 22 deliveries, remaining unbeaten as the SunRisers outclassed the Super Kings to keep their IPL 2025 campaign alive. The Sri Lankan cricketer struck three boundaries and stayed unbeaten after coming to the crease in a tricky situation as the Orange Army were chasing 155 for victory.
Before his contribution with the bat of 22-ball 32, the 26-year-old had picked up the wicket of Jadeja in the first innings. He also took a stunning catch to see the back of Dewald Brevis. Brevis had top-scored for the five-time champions with 42. Meanwhile, Ayush Mhatre (30) and Deepak Hooda (22) chipped in with some contributions, but they were bowled out for 154.
Harshal Patel received the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-28-4. The five-wicket win is SunRisers' first over the Super Kings at the Chepauk.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS