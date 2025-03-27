Kavya Maran's range of reactions captured as Nicholas Pooran drops Travis Head in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The CEO and co-owner of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kavya Maran, went through a whirlwind of emotions when Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran dropped Travis Head during the seventh match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game is taking place on Thursday, March 27, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The moment unfolded on the first delivery of the sixth over of SRH’s innings. Ravi Bishnoi bowled a full delivery, and Head tried to smash it out of the park but misjudged his lofted shot, sending it towards long-on.

Nicholas Pooran, with plenty of time to settle under the ball, positioned himself perfectly, had both hands on it, but then dropped the catch. Meanwhile, SRH co-owner Kavya Maran experienced a surge of emotions, jumping out of her seat in relief as the Australian opener was dropped.

Fans can watch the video here: (starting at 0:13)

Meanwhile, in the same over, the southpaw was let off once again, as Bishnoi failed to convert a caught-and-bowled opportunity. Head went on to score 47 off 28 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

SRH lose their top 3 within 10 overs against LSG in their IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first. Shardul Thakur was exceptional in his second over, dismissing Abhishek Sharma (6) and the previous game's centurion Ishan Kishan for a golden duck off consecutive deliveries.

Travis Head then formed a key partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy, adding a vital 61 runs off 32 balls for the third wicket. The southpaw was dropped twice and scored 47 off 28 balls.

Following that, Nitish and Heinrich Klaasen have looked steady. At the time of writing, SRH were 103/3 after 11 overs, with Nitish (24) and Klaasen (20) at the crease.

