Shardul Thakur strikes off consecutive deliveries to get big guns Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur struck early to quash Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) explosive expectations in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium hosted the clash on Thursday, March 27. The right-arm pacer got the big wickets of the left-handed pair - Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the third over.

Ad

Spearheading the bowling attack amid LSG's bowling crisis, Thakur was handed the new ball after skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first. The pacer kept things tight even as both Head and Sharma tried to take him on from the word go.

Continuing his spell, Thakur struck on the first ball of his second over. Bowling short with a deep square leg in place, Sharma could not resist the temptation to pull and was confident of clearing the fielder. However, the left-handed batter could not get the best possible connection, and the catch was taken by Nicholas Pooran well inside the boundary.

Ad

Trending

Centurion from the SRH's first game, Ishan Kishan, walked out at No.3. He was presented with a stray delivery on the leg side. The left-handed batter tried to play the glance, but caught a slight nick while doing so. He had to walk with a golden wicket to his name as Thakur reduced SRH to 15-2.

Have a look at the double strike right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

All-rounder Nitish Reddy faced the hat-trick ball from Shardul Thakur. The pacer nailed a yorker, but the SRH all-rounder managed to dig the ball away to get off the mark.

Shardul Thakur has dismissed Abhishek Sharma twice in the IPL

Abhishek Sharma lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur as early as his second IPL appearance in the 2018 season. The all-rounder had also dismissed the explosive batter during the 2023 season in Hyderabad.

SRH have continued to go hard despite the early dismissals. Travis Head scored three boundaries off the very next over by Avesh Khan. The Australian batter has already been dropped twice, by Nicholas Pooran and Ravi Bishnoi, as SRH closed out the powerplay at 62-2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback