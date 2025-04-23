Kavya Maran's stunned reaction goes viral as SRH lose 4th wicket inside powerplay in IPL 2025 match against MI [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) owner, Kavya Maran's stunned reaction went viral as Nitish Kumar Reddy followed the other three batters into the pavilion in the IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (April 23). Maran was seen uttering some words as the all-rounder registered a single-figure score.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth over of the innings as Reddy drove a full-length delivery from Chahar through mid-on. However, Mitchell Santner intercepted it and took a comfortable catch at mid-on, prompting the seam-bowling all-rounder to walk off for 2 off six deliveries.

Watch the video here of the dismissal, followed by Kavya Maran's reaction.

Reddy, one of the finds for the SRH in the previous season, has failed to manage even a half-century this season. The youngster's best of 32 came against the Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, while there have been a couple of scores of 30-plus. Before Reddy's dismissal, the hosts had already lost Travis Head (0), Abhishek Sharma (8), and Ishan Kishan (1).

SRH face an uphill road to the playoffs in IPL 2025

SRH have largely struggled in IPL 2025. (Credits: IPL X)

Coming into the game against the Mumbai Indians, the Orange Army had lost five out of their seven games, meaning they need to win six out of their next seven matches to stand a chance for playoff qualification. SRH began the tournament by blasting 286 against the Royals and won that game by 44 runs.

They went on to suffer four more defeats but roared back by scaling the second-highest run-chase in IPL history, gunning down 246 against the Punjab Kings with eight wickets and more than an over to spare. The toss on Wednesday went Hardik Pandya's way, and the star all-rounder opted to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The five-time champions are coming off three consecutive wins against the Delhi Capitals, SunRisers and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

