KC Cariappa files police complaint after ex-girlfriend threatens to end his cricket career 

Indian leg-spinner KC Cariappa has reportedly lodged a police complaint against his ex-girlfriend. He alleged that she threatened to end his cricket career by killing herself and naming him in the suicide note.

According to a report by the Times of India, Cariappa told police officials that he broke up with his ex-girlfriend because of her drug and alcohol addiction. He added that she had also warned his family of dire consequences.

It is worth mentioning that Cariappa's ex-girlfriend had also field a complaint against the cricketer a year ago, alleging that the she was impregnated by him and then forced to take birth control pills.

KC Cariappa, a mystery spinner, has plied his trade for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (rechristened as Punjab Kings), and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. He has eight wickets to his name in the competition from 11 outings.

KC Cariappa was released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2024 auction

KC Cariappa was among the players released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) prior to the recently concluded IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai. He did not attract any bidders at the event and remained unsold.

The Rajasthan-based franchise signed five players at the mini-auction. West Indies' T20I skipper was their costliest buy, as they shelled out a whopping ₹7.40 crore to rope him in.

The Sanju Samon-led side failed to perform consistently in the previous edition, finishing fifth in the points table with seven wins and as many losses. They would want to turn things around in the upcoming 2024 season.

RR squad for IPL 2024

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (traded in from Lucknow Super Giants), Rovman Powell ( ₹ 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (₹ 5.80 crore), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (₹ 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (₹ 20 lakh), Nandre Burger (₹ 50 lakh).

