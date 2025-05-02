KCA suspends S Sreesanth for three years, to take action against Sanju Samson's father: Reports

Former India pacer S Sreesanth has been suspended by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) for three years for some of his recent comments against the association. Sanju Samson was involved in the controversy, and the board will take action against his father, Samson Viswanath, as per a report by The Indian Express.

The KCA announced Sreesanth's suspension from all cricket-related activities following his 'controversial' remarks against the association. Sreesanth had made these comments after Sanju Samson was left out of Kerala's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad last December, which apparently resulted in the wicketkeeper getting snubbed from India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

However, KCA had claimed that Samson sent them an email in which he said he would not be available for the short camp that the association had put up before the domestic tournament. The 30-year-old was not selected because he did not attend the camp and sessions for selection.

Sreesanth co-owns the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the Kerala Cricket League. The call to suspend him was taken during a special general body meeting on Friday, May 2.

“Following the controversial remarks, the KCA had issued show-cause notices to Sreesanth and the franchisee teams Kollam Aries, Alleppey Team Lead content creator Sai Krishnan, and Alleppey Ripples. As the franchisee teams gave satisfactory replies to the notice, the meeting decided not to proceed with further action against them. However, the KCA instructed the team management to be vigilant when including members,” a statement by the association read (via Indian Express).

The association added that legal action will be taken against Sanju Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, and an anchor from a TwentyFour news channel for their 'baseless allegations against the association in Sanju's name.'

Sanju Samson's absence hurts Rajasthan Royals (RR), knocked out of IPL 2025 playoff race

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race after their hefty defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday, May 1.

Sanju Samson, the regular captain of RR, has featured in only seven matches this season so far. Due to his injury (a side strain), he has missed out on four matches, with Riyan Parag stepping in as the stand-in skipper.

Samson's absence, both as a wicketkeeper-batter and as an experienced captain, has affected their campaign. RR have won only three out of their 11 matches, and with eight defeats, they are no longer in contention to qualify for the playoffs this season.

The right-hander managed to score 224 runs from seven innings at an average of 37.33 and a strike-rate of 143.58.

