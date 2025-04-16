"Keep getting tagged in these edits" - Former SRH all-rounder shares video of beating RCB in famous IPL 2016 final [Watch]

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Ben Cutting shared a video of the team beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the famous 2016 IPL final. SRH had defeated RCB in a thrilling contest by eight runs to lift the trophy.

Ad

Ben Cutting played a major role with the bat and the ball in that final. The all-rounder shared a reel on his Instagram story where he was tagged. The reel showcases his performance from the 2016 IPL final, which proved to be the difference between the two teams, helping SRH win.

He wrote:

"Keep getting tagged in these edits, one of the great career highlights, thankyou," he wrote on his story as he shared the reel.

Ad

Trending

Ben Cutting shares a reel from the 2016 IPL final between RCB and SRH. Source - Ben Cutting/IG)

Below is the video which he shared on his Instagram story, showing a few highlights from the final involving Cutting -

Ad

Ad

Ben Cutting's brilliant all-round show in 2016 IPL final that helped SRH beat RCB

The 2016 IPL final was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB had a dream run as they earned a dramatic qualification for the playoffs by winning consecutive games from a point where it seemed impossible for them to qualify.

With the final being played at their home ground, it was a perfect setting for them to finally end their trophy drought. However, SRH and Ben Cutting had other plans on the night.

Ad

SRH batted first and were at 158/6 from 17.2 overs at one stage before Cutting played a sensational knock. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 15 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 260 to push the total to 208/7 in the end, which seemed out of sight earlier.

RCB were cruising with openers Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli having added 114 runs for the first wicket in just 10.3 overs. Cutting then dismissed Gayle in the 11th over, and it was from here that RCB collapsed after being in the driver's seat. They were eventually restricted to 200/7, falling agonisingly short of the target and the trophy.

Cutting returned with figures of 2/35 from his four overs and, for his all-round display, was also awarded 'Player of the Match.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More