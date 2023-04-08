"Keep this guy far away from Indian team" - Fans troll Prithvi Shaw for another failure in IPL 2023 during RR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw failed to get going for the third match in a row as he was dismissed for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Saturday. The opener made an error of judgment against some sensational bowling from Trent Boult that led to his downfall.

Boult's stock delivery is to swing the ball into the right-hander and Shaw expected more of the same throughout the first over. However, on his third delivery, Boult got one to hold its line and Shaw went for the shot with hard hands and could only edge it behind. RR skipper Sanju Samson completed a brilliant catch and Shaw had to depart.

Fans on Twitter trolled Prithvi Shaw for his continuous failures. Some believe he is rightly not being included in the Indian team of late.

Here are some of the best reactions:

P @HOLDENF4RD keep this guy far away from the Indian Cricket team Prithvi Shaw

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐡 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 @SaurabhTripathS



The guy's rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Hardiks of the world and dominating those partnerships, stop comparing him with the mugs ffs



Shubman Gill gets compared with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Brooks etc man... 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️The guy's rubbing shoulders with the likes of Kohli, Rohit and Hardiks of the world and dominating those partnerships, stop comparing him with the mugs ffs

M416 is ♥️ AJ 😎 @one8tillidie No matter what happens always enjoy overrated Prithvi dismissal No matter what happens always enjoy overrated Prithvi dismissal 😎

🐐 @MCGEightyTwo



No swing on offer. Great batting deck. If Prithvi can't deliver at least 38(23) kind of knock, I won't defend him anymore. @PrithviShaw Pal your time is running out and competition is getting tougher. Wake up.

Gagan Chawla @toecrushrzzz Prithvi Shaw isn't even helping his agenda peddlers!!! Prithvi Shaw isn't even helping his agenda peddlers!!!

Shivam Maurya @curiousmaurya The biggest achievement of Prithvi Shaw is to get compared with generational talent Shubman Gill. The biggest achievement of Prithvi Shaw is to get compared with generational talent Shubman Gill.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy Manish Pandey came, Manish Pandey gone on Golden duck....One of the most underrated gem out there and here comes rating then pretty high rated Prithvi Shaw also gone for Duck and made NBDC Department proud #RRvLSG Manish Pandey came, Manish Pandey gone on Golden duck....One of the most underrated gem out there and here comes rating then pretty high rated Prithvi Shaw also gone for Duck and made NBDC Department proud #RRvLSG

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh About time Cricket Twitter issues an apology to Jammy Sir #Shaw About time Cricket Twitter issues an apology to Jammy Sir #Shaw

Cricpedia @_Cricpedia



Yashasvi Jaiswal is Everything we Expected from Prithvi Shaw...

Ploy to use Prithvi Shaw as impact sub didn't work for DC

RR posted a mammoth total of 199/4 on the board after being asked to bat first and the Capitals needed a good start. However, that wasn't to be as Trent Boult dismissed both Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey off consecutive deliveries.

Just like the first two games, DC's top order failed once again. David Warner has thereafter held on to one end. The skipper needs help at the other end too as the required rate continues to keep increasing. If nothing changes, Delhi could be staring down the barrel of yet another defeat.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

