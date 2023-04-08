"Keep this guy far away from Indian team" - Fans troll Prithvi Shaw for another failure in IPL 2023 during RR vs DC match

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Prithvi Shaw failed to get going for the third match in a row as he was dismissed for a duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Saturday. The opener made an error of judgment against some sensational bowling from Trent Boult that led to his downfall.
Boult's stock delivery is to swing the ball into the right-hander and Shaw expected more of the same throughout the first over. However, on his third delivery, Boult got one to hold its line and Shaw went for the shot with hard hands and could only edge it behind. RR skipper Sanju Samson completed a brilliant catch and Shaw had to depart.
Fans on Twitter trolled Prithvi Shaw for his continuous failures. Some believe he is rightly not being included in the Indian team of late.
Ploy to use Prithvi Shaw as impact sub didn't work for DC
RR posted a mammoth total of 199/4 on the board after being asked to bat first and the Capitals needed a good start. However, that wasn't to be as Trent Boult dismissed both Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey off consecutive deliveries.
Just like the first two games, DC's top order failed once again. David Warner has thereafter held on to one end. The skipper needs help at the other end too as the required rate continues to keep increasing. If nothing changes, Delhi could be staring down the barrel of yet another defeat.
Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abhishek Porel (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
