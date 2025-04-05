Khaleel Ahmed removes Jake Fraser-McGurk for 0 in first over of CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Khaleel Ahmed struck in the first over of the innings in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The left-arm seamer got the better of Jake Fraser-McGurk, who departed without troubling the scorers.

The dismissal occurred in the fifth delivery of the over as the young Aussie batter was desperate to get off the mark after not scoring off the first four balls. With the 27-year-old firing in a full delivery after four short-pitched balls, Fraser-McGurk went for the pull but had clearly miscued it, and Ravichandran Ashwin settled comfortably under it at the edge of the ring.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

It was Capitals' Axar Patel, who had earlier won the toss and elected to bat first, reasoning that he expected more help for his bowlers in the second half of the contest. Both sides have also affected changes. The Super Kings drafted Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary for Jamie Overton and Rahul Tripathi, respectively.

Although Ruturaj Gaikwad was rendered doubtful before the game, the opening batter was fit to lead CSK. Should Gaikwad was unfit, the fans at the Chepauk could have had the pleasure of seeing MS Dhoni lead the home side.

CSK have lost their last two matches of the season

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (L). (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, CSK are under considerable pressure, having suffered defeats to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, the Capitals, led by Axar, won the game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) out of nowhere in Vishakhapatnam as they chased down 210 with one wicket to spare.

However, their win over the SunRisers Hyderabad was a lot more comfortable. They are also currently the one of the two teams, along with the Punjab Kings, who are still unbeaten in the competition. Hence, they will be keen to make it a hat-trick on Saturday.

