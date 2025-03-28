Khaleel Ahmed's celebrappeal against Virat Kohli goes viral in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings' new-ball bowler Khaleel Ahmed had started celebrating straight after hitting Virat Kohli on the pads in the ongoing IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium. The left-arm seamer ran rapidly in celebration and strongly felt he had the RCB star batter's wicket.

The incident occurred in the third over of the innings and the second bowled by Khaleel. The 27-year-old sent down a full delivery and Kohli looked to whip the ball to the on-side but missed it completely. With the Rajasthan-born seamer strongly feeling it was out, the Super Kings went for the review. However, the on-field umpire's call stood as the ball had pitched outside leg.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, the five-time champions won the toss and elected to field first. Both teams made one change as Bengaluru brought Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rasikh Dar. Meanwhile, the Yellow Army drafted Matheesha Pathirana for Nathan Ellis.

Noor Ahmad strikes to remove Virat Kohli as Chennai Super Kings take upper hand

Chennai Super Kings (Image Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, the Super Kings have struck twice in the game as Noor Ahmad got rid of Phil Salt and Ravichandran Ashwin removed Devdutt Padikkal. Salt was particularly lethal in the powerplay, hammering five fours and a six in his 16-ball 32 as he carried on from his 56 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener. Kohli, who scored an unbeaten 59 against the Knight Riders, was yet to find his best form in the match and Noor eventually dismissed him for 31.

Padikkal had scored two fours and as many maximums in his 14-ball 27. The Super Kings had also secured a victory in their opening game, overcoming Mumbai Indians by four wickets at home. At the time of writing this, RCB were 129/3 after 13 overs.

With the Royal Challengers ending their campaign in 2024 in heartbreaking fashion, the Yellow Army will be keen to beat them on this occasion. The Super Kings are massively ahead in head-to-head record, winning 21 out of 33 IPL games in history.

