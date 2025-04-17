"Ki haal hai?" - SRH star exchanges pleasantries with media, treats a fan with selfie ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan was spotted interacting with the paparazzi and fans ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai host Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.
Ishan Kishan was spotted getting into a car at the hotel, likely a day before the game. While exchanging pleasentries with a few members of the media, he greeted them with respect when asked how he was doing.
"Good evening, sir, how are you?" he was asked.
"Very good paaji ki haal hai? Badhiya? (Very good brother how are you? All good?)" he responded.
He was also wished god luck for the game against Mumbai and gracefully thanked them for their wishes. Moreover, Kishan also treated a fan to a selfie before he got into the car, patiently posing more than once.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
Ishan Kishan will be up against his former franchise when SRH take on MI
Ishan Kishan, who was released by the Mumbai Indians and roped in by SRH during the mega auction last year, will now be up against his former franchise when the two teams meet.
So far, the left-hander has scored 136 runs from six games at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 174.35. However, majority of the runs came in one knock when he smashed an unbeaten 106 in his side's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals.
Ishan Kishan has not quite come to the party since the hundred. With SRH at the ninth spot on the table, under pressure, and looking to string together wins, he will be eager to play a big knock and contribute to the team's cause.
SRH had lost four consecutive games before winning their previous game against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. They will aim to build on the victory and get back-to-back wins when they face Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai have also won only two out of their six games. With a win in their last game, they will be keen to build on the momentum as well, making this a promising clash.
