"Ki haal hai?" - SRH star exchanges pleasantries with media, treats a fan with selfie ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan was spotted interacting with the paparazzi and fans ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI). Mumbai host Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.

Ad

Ishan Kishan was spotted getting into a car at the hotel, likely a day before the game. While exchanging pleasentries with a few members of the media, he greeted them with respect when asked how he was doing.

"Good evening, sir, how are you?" he was asked.

"Very good paaji ki haal hai? Badhiya? (Very good brother how are you? All good?)" he responded.

Ad

Trending

He was also wished god luck for the game against Mumbai and gracefully thanked them for their wishes. Moreover, Kishan also treated a fan to a selfie before he got into the car, patiently posing more than once.

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ishan Kishan will be up against his former franchise when SRH take on MI

Ishan Kishan, who was released by the Mumbai Indians and roped in by SRH during the mega auction last year, will now be up against his former franchise when the two teams meet.

So far, the left-hander has scored 136 runs from six games at an average of 34 and a strike-rate of 174.35. However, majority of the runs came in one knock when he smashed an unbeaten 106 in his side's tournament opener against Rajasthan Royals.

Ad

Ishan Kishan has not quite come to the party since the hundred. With SRH at the ninth spot on the table, under pressure, and looking to string together wins, he will be eager to play a big knock and contribute to the team's cause.

SRH had lost four consecutive games before winning their previous game against Punjab Kings by eight wickets. They will aim to build on the victory and get back-to-back wins when they face Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai have also won only two out of their six games. With a win in their last game, they will be keen to build on the momentum as well, making this a promising clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More