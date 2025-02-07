"Ki khobor, Kolkata?" - KKR batter poses at Eden Gardens ahead of Mumbai vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter and Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane shared a picture ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal clash between Mumbai and Haryana.

Rahane posed for a picture and shared it on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. The image shows him at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, sporting a Mumbai Cricket Association practice jersey. Rahane stood in front of the Dr. B.C. Roy Club House stand in his practice wear.

Eden Gardens will host the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal clash between Mumbai and Haryana, which is set to begin on Saturday, February 8. The Mumbai skipper captioned his post "Ki khobor, Kolkata?" which translates to "What's up, Kolkata?".

Below is the picture shared by Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the all-important quarterfinal encounter against Haryana -

Rahane sharing a picture from Eden Gardens is also iconic because of the fact that the batter was picked by KKR during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction and will represent them in the upcoming season.

Mumbai trashed Meghalaya in final group fixture to seal Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal spot

Mumbai required a massive win against Meghalaya that would also give them a bonus point to qualify for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals. They came all guns blazing as they bowled Meghalaya out for a paltry total of 86 in the first innings.

In the second innings, Mumbai posted a massive total of 671/7 declared. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also made a vital contribution with a 96-run knock. They then bundled Meghalaya out for 129 to register a thumping win by an innings and 456 runs.

As a result, they finished second in Group A and therefore qualified for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Haryana drew their final group-stage game against Karnataka. Karnataka posted 304 runs batting first. In reply, Haryana got to 450, thus taking the first innings lead. Karnataka then posted 294/8 before both teams shook hands. However, Haryana got an advantage due to their first innings lead and topped the Group C table to make it through to the next round.

