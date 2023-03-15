"Kind of player who can change the game in a couple of overs" - Sunil Gavaskar predicts biggest game-changers for MI in IPL 2023

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the explosive Tim David and all-rounder Cameron Green will be the Mumbai Indians' (MI) biggest game-changers in the IPL 2023 season.

David didn't get enough chances for MI in the last Indian Premier League season. However, when he batted, he gave the team management some food for thought with a couple of explosive displays.

With Kieron Pollard retiring ahead of IPL 2023, David is expected to play the role of a finisher for Mumbai this season. This could in turn help Green settle into the team in his first season.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, here's what Sunil Gavaskar had to say about Tim David and Cameron Green:

"I think it (game-changer) will be Tim David. He is the kind of player who can change the game in a couple of overs.

"Cameron Green is someone who will make a big difference with bat and ball. He might even bat at No. 3 because when he has opened the batting for Australia, he has scored so many runs so quickly."

Green notably set the stage on fire during Australia's T20I series against India, with knocks of 60 off 31 and 52 off 21 in two of the three matches.

Sunil Gavaskar includes Cameron Green, Tim David in his four overseas picks for MI in IPL 2023

Picking four overseas players for their playing XI could be tricky for the Mumbai Indians as they have a plethora of quality options to choose from. However, Sunil Gavaskar feels three slots are taken with Tim David, Cameron Green, and speedster Jofra Archer available.

The former cricketer doesn't want MI to go with another overseas pacer in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Rather, he wants them to play one between Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis and strengthen their batting further. On this, he stated:

"The four overseas players will be the big signing Cameron Green, another big signing in Jofra Archer. Tim David, three. And then depending on the form of opposition, either Tristan Stubbs or Dewald Brevis."

It will be interesting to see the combination MI goes with to start IPL 2023. Many will also be keen to see if the five-time champions will be able to break their first-match jink, having lost their opener in each of the last 10 seasons.

