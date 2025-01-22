KKR all-rounder hits a ridiculous boundary while trying to duck during ILT20 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell played an unusual shot that raced away to the boundary in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20). The incident took place on Tuesday, January 21, during Abu Dhabi's league match against MI Emirates.

On the final ball of the 16th over in Knight Riders' innings, Alzarri Joseph bowled a short-pitched delivery. Russell attempted to duck the bouncer but failed to get the bat down in time.

The ball ended up hitting the face of the bat and raced away to the fence for four, while Russell was on the ground. You can watch the video of the shot below:

Trending

Andre Russell was the top performer with the bat for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the encounter. The swashbuckling batter remained unbeaten on 37 off 23 deliveries. However, his team suffered a 28-run defeat, failing to chase down MI Emirates' 187-run target.

It is worth mentioning that Russell is currently the second-highest run-getter for Knight Riders in the ongoing edition. The swashbuckling batter has scored 109 runs across five innings at a strike rate of 175.80.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are placed third in the ILT20 2025 points table

The Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders kicked off their ILT20 2025 campaign with a seven-wicket defeat against Desert Vipers. The side bounced back as they clinched a 30-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz to get off the mark.

However, they suffered another loss against Desert Vipers, suffering a 53-run loss in their third outing of the season. The side made amends with a crucial 37-run win against Gulf Giants.

Knight Riders have failed to perform consistently in this edition. Following the 28-run defeat against MI Emirates, they find themselves in the third spot in the points table, with two victories from five matches.

The team will next play on Friday, January 24, when they take on MI Emirates again in the 17th match of ILT20 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️