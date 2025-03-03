KKR announce captain and vice-captain for IPL 2025 at unique time and date to mark three title wins

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced their new captain ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The franchise have named veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane as the new leader, taking over from Shreyas Iyer, to kickstart a new cycle in the competition.

The announcement was made at 3:33pm on March 3 (3/3) to commemorate the franchise's three title wins. Earlier in the day, the team had also unveiled their new jersey, which features three stars on the crest, as well as a brand new gold IPL logo, tagging them as the current title holders.

It is to be noted that KKR's premier auction signing, and long-time all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer has been named as vice-captain of the team.

Rahane has credible leadership experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Indian national team in the past. He is also the current Mumbai captain, having recently led the domestic heavyweights to the Ranji Trophy title in 2023-24, and the semi-final stage in 2024-25.

"We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defence of our title," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title," said Rahane's in his first words as captain (via kkr.in).

KKR will kickstart their campaign on the opening day of the 2025 edition itself. They are scheduled to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Friday, March 22.

Ajinkya Rahane has captained 25 matches in the IPL

The veteran batter has led the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and the Rising Pune Supergiant on a sporadic basis in the IPL until now. In 25 matches as captain, he has recorded nine victories, with a win percentage of 36. He was linked with the vacant KKR captaincy post right after the mega auction, and was quizzed several times regarding the same throughout the domestic season.

This marks Rahane's second stint with KKR in the IPL. He was part of the franchise in the 2022 season, where he recorded 133 runs in seven matches.

The right-handed batter heads into the 2025 season in some sublime form. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai's victorious campaign, and maintained his form in the second leg of the Ranji Trophy season as well.

