KKR announce historic Trophy Tour across nine cities ahead of IPL 2025

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced a historic trophy tour across nine cities ahead of the 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament. This is the first event of its kind in the history of the tournament.

In a move seen for the first time in the IPL, the franchise has decided to take the trophy on a tour outside Kolkata to connect better with their fans. The tour, starting on February 14, will cover multiple cities, including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, and Durgapur.

“We are very excited to bring the Trophy Tour to our fans in Eastern India. Due to some unavoidable reasons, we couldn’t do a victory march in Kolkata after the title win last season. For us, our fans are like family. They have showered KKR with immense love, in good times and bad. This tour is our attempt at bringing back to the fans, the trophy our players had won through their constant love and support last season,” said Binda Dey, Group CMO, Knight Riders Sports.

Trending

Tour Trophy cities and dates:

14 February: Guwahati, City Center Mall 16 February: Bhubaneshwar, Nexus Esplanade Mall 21 February: Jamshedpur, P&M Hi-Tec Mall 23 February: Ranchi, JD Hi Street Mall 28 February: Gangtok, West Point Mall 2 March: Siliguri, City Center Mall 7 March: Patna, City Center Mall 9 March: Durgapur, Junction Mall 12 March: Kolkata, City Center Mall 16 March: Kolkata, South City Mall

IPL 2025 to start on 21 March

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League will start on March 21, with the final scheduled to be played on May 25. Kolkata will host both the opening ceremony of the tournament and the final by virtue of KKR being the defending champions.

KKR beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a rather lopsided final in 2024, winning the game by a whopping margin of eight wickets. SRH batted first and were bowled out for a measly 113 in 18.3 overs, with Andre Russell picking up 3-19.

In response, led by Venkatesh Iyer's 52 not out and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39, KKR chased the target down in 10.3 overs. This was KKR's third IPL title, after having won it earlier in 2012 and 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️