"KKR dugout looks like groom’s side, disappointed that boy is getting Innova instead of Fortuner in dowry"-Top 10 funny memes from KKR vs DC IPL clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals comfortably in the 47th match of IPL 2024 on Monday, April 29, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR remained at the second spot, while DC maintained their sixth position on the points table after the match.

DC captain Rishabh Pant surprised a few by opting to bat after winning the toss, considering the recent successes of chasing teams at the venue. The Delhi side struggled with the bat in the first innings as they managed to score only 153/9 in 20 overs. Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav was their top scorer with a handy knock of 35* (26) after coming in lower down the order.

Varun Chakaravarthy (3/16), Vaibhav Arora (2/29), and Harshit Rana (2/28) performed well for KKR in the bowling department. Mitchell Starc continued to be expensive, conceding 43 runs in three overs.

In reply, KKR opener Phil Salt hit a blistering half-century to deliver a knock-out punch to DC inside the powerplay. He played an aggressive knock of 68 (33) to put the hosts on the brink of a comfortable win before departing in the ninth over. Shreyas Iyer (33*) and Venkatesh Iyer (26*) then finished the formalities in the 17th over to help KKR register a clinical seven-wicket victory.

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided IPL 2024 contest between KKR and DC on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The keeper has an extra advantage assessing the conditions: KKR opener Phil Salt after his magnificent 68-run knock vs DC in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, Kolkata opener Phil Salt reflected on his wonderful knock in the chase, saying:

"It's good to be contributing. Bounced back from a tough game and we are very much pleased with our performance. It's high-risk at times but it is also putting the odds in your favour in the IPL. You have to keep backing yourself and take the right options. The keeper has an extra advantage assessing the conditions."

On his partnership and camaraderie with Sunil Narine, Salt added:

"Off-field, we have a laugh and on-field we don't do it much. Sunil is a deep-thinker and stays calm always. It also part of our communication - If one us gets going the other batter gives the strike."

The IPL bandwagon will move to Lucknow on Tuesday as MI and LSG square off in the 48th match of the season at Ekana Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback