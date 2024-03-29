"KKR fined 90% of match fees for playing fast on slow pitch" - Top 10 funny memes after KKR's thumping win vs RCB in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) comfortably by seven wickets in the 10th match of IPL 2024 on Friday (March 29) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. KKR have become the first away team to win this season after nine games.

After being asked to bat first, Royal Challengers Bengaluru notched up a competitive total of 182/6 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli anchored their innings with a responsible knock of 83* (59). The middle-order batters Cameron Green (33), Glenn Maxwell (28), and Dinesh Karthik (20) chipped in with handy contributions.

In reply, Sunil Narine (47) and Phil Salt (30) gave a blistering start to KKR with their 86-run partnership in 6.3 overs. Mayank Dagar cleaned up Narine in the seventh over to give RCB a much-needed breakthrough.

However, the hosts did not have any respite after the wicket as Venkatesh Iyer (50) continued the onslaught with a brisk half-century to put KKR firmly in the driver's seat. He departed with his side on the brink of the win. Shreyas Iyer eventually finished the match in style with a six in the 17th over.

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between RCB and KKR in IPL 2024 on Friday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We thought it was a decent score but a little dew came in" - RCB captain Faf du Plessis after loss vs KKR in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis reflected on the loss and said:

"We thought it was a decent score but a little dew came in. Probably a little under par but looking at the first innings, we played well but didn't finish the innings. Virat was struggling to get going towards the end as the pitch got more difficult to bat on. You can always try one or two things once the game is over but they (KKR) batted well and took the game away.

He continued:

"It's always a little tricky with the matchups against Salt and Narine, and the left-hand right-hand combination. They were excellent and really broke the game in the powerplay. [Short of spin options?] We had spinning options with Maxi but at night, there wasn't too much spin on this surface. When Venky was playing against the left-arm spinner, it was easy for him to take them on."

LSG will lock horns with PBKS in the next match of IPL 2024 on Saturday (March 30) in Lucknow.