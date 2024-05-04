"KKR lose, its all his fault. KKR win, the praise belongs to others" - Ian Bishop lauds Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, deletes tweet later

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop lauded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer after they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede on Friday (May 4). Knight Riders, who defended 170 runs on a flat deck, won at the Wankhede after 12 years.

Bishop pointed out how Shreyas' brilliance as captain has been ignored this season. The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X, now deleted:

"KKR lose, its all his fault. KKR win, the praise belongs to others. Shreyas Iyer's life as captain."

Ian Bishop's now-deleted tweet for Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in IPL 2024.

Shreyas Iyer has led the Kolkata-based franchise to seven wins in 10 matches in IPL 2024 so far. The Knight Riders are placed second in the points table with 14 points. They will next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, May 5.

Overall, Shreyas has 34 wins in 65 games in IPL. The 29-year-old has lost 29 matches, while two matches ended in a tie.

Against MI, Shreyas departed for just six runs off four balls. However, the right-handed batter has amassed 257 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 137.43, including one half-century this season. He failed to make a cut in India's squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

"If we lost this, would've had to win two out of four" - Shreyas Iyer on the significance of KKR's win over MI in IPL 2024 match

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer opened up on the significance of their win against MI in the IPL on Friday. He lauded Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey for putting up a fighting total and reserved special praise for the bowling unit.

The skipper said in the post-match show:

"If we lost this, would've had to win two out of four. Would take this any day. Beautiful victory for us."

"We got to a commendable total. All I had to say to the boys was we can defend it with our bowling lineup," he added.

Knight Riders are eyeing to win their third IPL title to end a decade-long title drought.

