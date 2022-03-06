KKR Match Schedule 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of the IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be a repeat of the IPL 2021 final.

KKR had a sensational second half at IPL 2021, making an impressive run to the final. They retained four of their impact players - Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell - ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, and have built a competitive team around them.

KKR squad and players list for IPL 2022

Here is the complete list of players who will be representing KKR in the upcoming IPL season:

Shreyas Iyer - Rs 12.25 crore

Andre Russell - Rs 12 crore

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore

Nitish Rana - Rs 8 crore

Varun Chakravarthy - Rs 8 crore

Pat Cummins - Rs 7.25 crore

Shivam Mavi - Rs 7.25 crore

Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore

Sam Billings - Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav - Rs 2 crore

Alex Hales - Rs 1.5 crore

Tim Southee - Rs 1.5 crore

Mohammed Nabi - Rs 1 crore

Ajinkya Rahane - Rs 1 crore

Sheldon Jackson - Rs 60 lakh

Rinku Singh - Rs 55 lakh

Ashok Sharma - Rs 55 lakh

Chamika Karunaratne - Rs 50 lakh

Abhijeet Tomar - Rs 40 lakh

Baba Indrajith - Rs 20 lakh

Pratham Singh - Rs 20 lakh

Ramesh Kumar - Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salam - ₹Rs 20 lakh

Anukul Roy - Rs 20 lakh

Aman Hakim Khan - Rs 20 lakh.

IPL 2022 KKR full schedule with timing in IST

Following is the schedule of KKR for the IPL 2022 season:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, March 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, April 10, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans - 3:30 PM IST, April 23, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 41: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, April 28, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 7, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 61: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 14, MCA Stadium, Pune.

Match 66: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, May 18, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

