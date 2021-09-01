KKR pacer shares heartfelt message for Dale Steyn

Several members of the cricket fraternity have come forward to extol Dale Steyn for his contribution to the game. The veteran pacer announced his retirement from professional cricket on Tuesday (August 31).

Kolkata Knight Riders' rookie seamer Shivam Mavi was the latest to join the bandwagon as he shared a heartfelt tribute to the South African legend. The Kolkata-based franchise recently took to their Instagram account to post the 22-year-old's special message for Steyn.

In the story posted by KKR on the social media platform, Shivam Mavi was seen talking about how he had grown up watching Dale Steyn's bowling videos. Moreover, he also mentioned that their relationship is more of a fan and a player since both of them are swing bowlers.

Mavi recalled how Steyn had gotten emotional after the former labelled him his 'idol' on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Timeout show. Moreover, he also wished the seasoned campaigner a happy retirement while also pointing out that Steyn will always remain his idol.

Dale Steyn announces retirement from professional cricket

Shivam Mavi in IPL 2021

The right-arm medium pacer featured in three matches for Eoin Morgan and co. during the first half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. While he could only manage to pick up two wickets in his three appearances, he impressed many with his economy rate of 6.33.

The two-time champions are currently languishing in the penultimate position in the IPL 2021 points table. The team could pull off just two victories out of their seven matches earlier this year. They will be hoping for a miraculous turnaround during the final leg of the cash-rich league in the UAE. KKR open their campaign on September 20 as they take on the spirited Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

