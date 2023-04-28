KKR’s Litton Das returns to Bangladesh due to an urgent family medical emergency amid IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Litton Das has flown back to Bangladesh due to an urgent family medical emergency. The wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to participate in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. That's because the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) only issued him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) until May 4.

For the uninitiated, the 28-year-old was bought by KKR for Rs 50 lakh. He could only represent the franchise in his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals (DC), scoring four runs off as many balls. That came after he missed several games for KKR due to the Ireland tour of Bangladesh. He is likely to tour Ireland for their upcoming three-match ODI series.

In a statement, KKR said:

“Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time.”

It’s worth mentioning that KKR earlier lost the services of Shakib Al Hasan. The Bangladesh all-rounder pulled out of the cash-rich league by mutual consent, having missed a number of games due to international commitments. Kolkata signed England’s Jason Roy as his replacement.

Litton Das' KKR return to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently returned to winning ways in their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Nitish Rana and Co. defeated RCB by 21 runs to end their four-match losing streak. It was their second victory over RCB this season. Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only other team against whom they have managed to defeat in IPL 2023.

KKR are currently placed seventh with three wins in seven games. They must win a majority of their seven group-stage games to ensure a spot in the playoffs. The two-time champions will next lock horns with GT at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.

