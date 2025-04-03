KKR, SRH players spotted outside Kolkata restaurant ahead of IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

A couple of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) players were spotted exiting a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata after a meal on Wednesday. The two teams will lock horns in the 15th match of IPL 2025 tonight (April 3) at Eden Gardens. The SRH contingent traveled to Kolkata for the match and has been training there over the past few days.

Ahead of the game, a few South African players from both teams did not attend the practice session on Wednesday. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, and Anrich Nortje enjoyed a meal with their families at a local restaurant. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below:

SRH and KKR are currently in the bottom half of the table after enjoying a great run last year. They have won only once after three games heading into tonight's contest.

"The responsibilities will have to be changed a little" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in KKR batting unit ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has advised the KKR management to utilize Venkatesh Iyer's full potential by slotting him in the top order and not to waste his talent at No. 5. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Did you give so much money to Venkatesh Iyer to bat at No. 5? He is a No. 3 batter. If possible, you could even open with him. However, you are sending him at No. 5. It means you have taken a Ferrari but are saying you would drive it in Chandni Chowk or Crawford Market. If you have taken a Ferrari, send it quickly to the race track."

The 47-year-old added:

"The responsibilities will have to be changed a little. I feel you can actually leave Angkrish Raghuvanshi out, that you will use him only if you need him. Otherwise, you will let him go. It's okay. You don't need that much batting. You can have Ramandeep at No. 7, and if it's still required after that, you can bring in Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Manish Pandey, whoever you wish."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

