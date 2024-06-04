"KKR was the same team last year and you see the difference that he made this year"- Lalchand Rajput backs Gautam Gambhir to become India's next coach

Former Team India manager Lalchand Rajput feels Gautam Gambhir would be ideal for the Indian head coaching role, pointing to his recent success with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Gambhir was appointed as KKR's mentor ahead of the IPL 2024 season and the franchise proceeded to clinch their third title.

Current head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends after the ongoing T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. Dravid has already confirmed that he has not re-applied for the head-coaching role.

The deadline to apply for the role ended on May 27.

In an interaction with the PTI, Rajput said about Gambhir as potentially India's next coach:

"Gambhir is a no-nonsense guy, he has played cricket the hard way and he reads the game well and that has been seen for KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) as well. KKR was the same team last year and you see the difference that he made this year. He is a shrewd tactician as well."

Rajput also feels Gambhir's experience as a player would add tremendous value should the board lean in that direction.

"I am sure with all his experience — he has won two World Cup (wins) as a player — that will really add value. He is a good candidate, but it all depends upon BCCI who they want. He will be the right candidate to take Indian cricket forward," stated Rajput.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid took over as Team India coach in November 2021, helping India reach the final of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year.

"Can't just go with the fairly new (side) because in World Cup, pressure is also there" - Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput highlighted the importance of having experienced players for an event like the T20 World Cup ahead of India's opener against Ireland on June 5.

Rajput was India's manager during their title run in the inaugural 2007 edition in South Africa.

"You got to have some experience as well. We can't just go with the fairly new (side) because in World Cup, pressure is also there. You should have some senior guys and along with that the juniors because they have to complement each other. Even if you look at our 2007 squad, there were seniors like (Virender) Sehwag, Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan (Singh), RP Singh, Yuvraj Singh," said Rajput.

Rajput also shared his thoughts on India's playing XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"It is a headache to get to the final XI because everybody has been performing well. But wicket-keeping choice, definitely, Pant is the frontrunner because there is no other second thought. It is the only thing that who will open, if (Yashasvi) Jaiswal opens, then your balance becomes a little bit (off), then you can't play both Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube," added Rajput.

He concluded:

"Looking at the balance, Virat Kohli opens, then you can have Suryakumar (Yadav) at No. 3, then No 4. can be Pant. At five, Hardik Pandya, No. 6 will be Shivam Dube."

Since the incredible triumph in 2007, the Men in Blue have struggled in T20 World Cups, reaching the final in only one of the next seven editions.

India are part of Group A, featuring Ireland, Pakistan, Canada, and the USA in the ongoing campaign.

