"KKR treats RCB like Mallya treats SBI"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's 2nd comfortable victory against RCB in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 21 runs in the 36th match of IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 26.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited opponents to bat first in the contest. KKR managed to score a daunting total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Jason Roy (56), Nitish Rana (48), and Venkatesh Iyer (31) performed well for the visiting side with the bat.

Rinku Singh (18*) and David Wiese (12*) pitched-in with vital cameos in the end to finish the match on a high. Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak scalped two wickets apiece for RCB in the bowling department.

In response, RCB raced away to 30 in 2.1 overs. Suyash Sharma (2/30) came in and dismissed Faf du Plessis (17 off 7 balls) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2 off 5) in successive overs to derail the momentum of the home team. Varun Chakaravarthy (3/27) complemented him perfectly and scalped the crucial wicket of Glenn Maxwell in the sixth over to give KKR a massive breakthrough.

Virat Kohli (54 off 37 balls) hit a stroke-filled half-century in the company of Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18 balls) to keep his side in the fray. However, the KKR bowlers chipped away with wickets at regular intervals and successfully restricted RCB to 179/8.

Bangalore skipper Kohli reflected on the loss in the post-match presentation, saying:

"We handed over the game to them. We deserved to lose because we were not professional enough in the field. Bowlers bowled decent areas but we could not hold on to our chances. This is what you call a freebie, we handed over the win to them. Tonight we were not up to the standard and we are not shy to admit it."

"If you look at the game, there was just a few instances when we did not capitalise on the crunch moments. In the field, in a period of 4-5 overs, we dropped chances and it cost us 20-30 runs. Batting, we set ourselves up well but gave away too many soft dismissals. These are some of the soft plays in cricket that you want to avoid. If you do 6-7 of those in one night, obviously you will be on the losing side."

The win, KKR's third from eight games, takes them up to seventh in the points table. The two-time IPL champions will next take on defending champions Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 29.

Meanwhile, RCB will face the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 1.

