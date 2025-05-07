KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 57 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Defending champions KKR are just about clinging on to their playoff hopes. They have won their last two matches, but need to win their remaining three games as well to have any chance of finishing in the top four.

Kolkata beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by one run in their previous match at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR came up with an impressive effort to post 206-4 as Andre Russell slammed 57* off 25 balls. Riyan Parag (95 off 45) put Kolkata under pressure in the chase, but the bowling side held their nerve to sneak home.

Having been knocked out of the playoffs, Chennai would look to give their younger players a chance to showcase their skills. Ayush Mhatre (17), who hammered 94 off 48 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has definitely been among the few positives for the franchise. They would hope for more such performances from other players in the remaining games.

Today's KKR vs CSK toss result

KKR have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Ajinkya Rahane said:

‘Looks like a very good wicket. Last two games we batted and did very well so that's why we want to bat first and put runs on the board.”

Kolkata have made one change - Venkatesh Iyer misses out due to an injury, so Manish Pandey comes in. For Chennai, Devon Conway and Urvil Patel come in for Shaik Rasheed and Sam Curran.

KKR vs CSK - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda

Today's KKR vs CSK pitch report

“The pitch looks a bit tacky, a bit up and down. There will be some inconsistent pace on the wicket. The pitch could offer some turn later on, but bowlers need to use the new ball well. Scoring heavily in the powerplay will be important. There are patches where it looks hard and a few patches where it doesn't. Both sides have good spinners who could exploit the conditions.” - Deep Dasgupta and Aaron Finch

Today's KKR vs CSK match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya, Quinton de Kock, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Andre Siddarth C, Urvil Patel

KKR vs CSK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Anish Sahasrabudhe

TV umpire: Rohan Pandit

Match Referee: Amit Sharma

