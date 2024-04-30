KKR vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first after winning the toss, DC were held to a disappointing 153-9 as Varun Chakravarthy starred with 3-16. Phil Salt slammed 68 off 33 as KKR got home in 16.3 overs.

After Delhi Capitals decided to bat, Prithvi Shaw began with three fours off Mitchell Starc in the first over. However, he was caught down leg off Vaibhav Arora for 13. The on-field decision was not out, but Shaw began walking once KKR opted for DRS.

Jake Fraser-McGurk (12) struck Starc for a six and a four in the third over but fell off the next delivery, caught at deep square leg looking for another big hit. Arora then knocked over Shai Hope (6) with a brute of a delivery that nipped away after hitting the seam.

Abishek Porel (18) was the next to go, knocked over by Harshit Rana after making a complete mess of his attempted scoop. DC skipper Rishabh Pant got a reprieve on 18 as Rana dropped a simple catch off Chakravarthy. The KKR spinner, though, dismissed Pant for 27 when the left-hander spooned a catch to extra cover.

Tristan Stubbs (4) poked at one away from the body and was caught behind off Chakravarthy.

Axar Patel (15) then edged a shortish delivery from Sunil Narine onto his stumps. At 101-7, Delhi Capitals were in danger of being bowled out, but a defiant knock from Kuldeep Yadav (35* off 26) took them past 150.

Philip Salt leads Kolkata's chase

Chasing 154, KKR got off to a rollicking start courtesy of Salt. The opener clobbered Lizaad Williams for two fours and a six as 23 came off the first over. Williams then put down a skier offered by Salt off Khaleel Ahmed.

Salt went on to dominate the powerplay and raced to a 26-ball fifty by launching Khaleel over his head for a maximum. There were three fours as well in the over, all coming off Salt's bat, as KKR ended the powerplay at 79-0.

Axar broke the opening stand by having Narine (15) caught at deep mid wicket off a length ball outside off.

The DC left-arm spinner also knocked over Salt with one that came in with the angle and skidded on. Rinku Singh (11) miscued Williams to third man, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (33* off 23) and Venkatesh Iyer (26* off 23) took Kolkata past the finish line with ease.

KKR vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Chakravarthy was brilliant for Kolkata with the ball, registering figures of 3-16. Pacers Arora and Rana chipped in with two scalps each. In the chase, Salt put his side in control with another aggressive fifty.

For Delhi, Kuldeep was the surprise top-scorer with 35*, while left-arm spinner Axar claimed 2-25. Chakravarthy, though, was named the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling effort.

