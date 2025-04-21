KKR vs GT IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21 as the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) heads into the second half. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are craving for some consistency as their positive performances have been neutralised by some dismal displays over the course of the campaign.

Ad

GT, on the other hand, are in cruise control and look a well-settled unit. Despite Kagiso Rabada and Glenn Phillips' absence, the team are flying, largely on the back of their formidable top order and the pace department.

These two sides have oddly faced each other thrice overall since GT's inception in the 2022 season. This particular fixture was completely washed out the last time around during IPL 2024 due to incessant rain.

Ad

Trending

Today's KKR vs GT toss result

KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ajinkya Rahane announced a couple of changes, both in the overseas department. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali come into the playing XI.

"We are going to bowl first. Looks like the surface is a bit on the drier side. This is generally a chasing ground and we will get to know how the pitch behaves. We spoke about it after the last game, we made some errors yes but everyone is working very hard," Rahane said at the toss.

Ad

KKR vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR subs: Manish Pandey, Angrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Ad

GT subs: Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Karim Janat, Arshad Khan

Today's KKR vs GT pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch has been a topic of hot debate, with the franchise and the curators embroiled in a twisted game since the start of the season.

Former KKR skipper Eoin Morgan predicted a run-fest on a surface that has a nice covering of grass on it. It is to be noted that the last match played at the venue yielded a total of 472 runs.

Ad

"There's a magnificent covering of grass, nice shine to it. The ball will show consistent bounce, bit of a swing too, probably in the powerplay. If you take a step back, if you don't see a covering of grass, there'll be turn on it, may be not tonight. It's going to be a high run scoring," Morgan mentioned during the pitch report.

Ad

Today's KKR vs GT match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Manish Pandey.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

Ad

KKR vs GT - Today's match umpires

On field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Anish Sahasrabudhe

Third Umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More