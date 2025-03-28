KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match, originally to be played on April 6 at Eden Gardens, rescheduled

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has been rescheduled from its original date of Sunday, April 6. The match has been moved two days from its original date to Tuesday, April 8.

Earlier this month, there was a statement reported going around that the Kolkata Police would be unable to provide security for the game. During the day of the match, April 6, it was estimated that close to 20,000 processions would be carried out across the state of West Bengal on the occasion of Ram Navmi. There were also reports that the game could be moved from Kolkata to Guwahati.

After careful consideration, the BCCI has rescheduled the game from April 6 to April 8. The match will be marked as match 19 and will be played on the afternoon of the rescheduled date. This means that the match between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans on April 6 will be the only single game for the day, with April 8 seeing two matches taking place as the Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings in the evening.

Revised Schedule:

April 6: SRH vs GT on April 6, 7:30 pm IST

April 8: KKR vs LSG on April 8, 3:30 pm IST

April 8: PBKS vs CSK on April 8, 7:30 pm IST

Second Year in running that KKR have their match rescheduled

This is the second year in a row that KKR have had their match rescheduled. Last year, their home leg clash against the Rajasthan Royals was moved to April 16 owing to Ram Navmi celebrations in the country.

The Knight Riders have played two games so far, with both games having varied results. They lost at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then registered a win against RR in Guwahati. They play the Mumbai Indians on March 31 at the Wankhede Stadium.

